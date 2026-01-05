Man City: Josko Gvardiol's tibial fracture could accelerate transfer move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi

Manchester City centre-back Josko Gvardiol has suffered a fracture to his right leg - and the club will now discuss whether to go into the transfer market, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi a player of long-term interest.

Gvardiol suffered the tibial injury during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The defender will have surgery later this week, although it is currently unclear how long he will be out for.

Speaking after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Pep Guardiola said that the injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol do 'not look good' and he has no idea whether that means the club will now enter the transfer market for replacements

City are short at centre-back after Ruben Dias also went off injured against Chelsea and with John Stones already sidelined.

They have already recalled 20-year-old Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Watford but there will now be talks about bringing forward plans to sign a new centre-back in the summer.

Guehi is out of contract at the end of this season and City had been expected to target him on a free transfer. But he could yet come onto contention this month if City indeed do decide to enter the market now.

Sky Sports News reported in December that Palace believe Liverpool could try to sign him in this transfer window.

Palace have not received any formal approaches for the England international yet but they are braced for offers, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona also interested.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's match against Chelsea in the Premier League

Real Madrid have long been keen but that interest may have cooled, according to reports in Spain.

Palace are expected to consider offers below last summer's asking price in January.

Guehi almost signed for Liverpool on Deadline Day for £35m last summer.

Guehi remains committed to Palace and nothing has been decided about whether he will leave this month yet.