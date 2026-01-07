Darren Fletcher: Man Utd interim boss on 'surreal' week, unbelievable Bruno Fernandes and bringing positivity back

"I best speak to Sir Alex."

That was Darren Fletcher's reaction when he found out he would be in charge for Manchester United's next match against Burnley, live on Sky Sports.

It has been a quick turnaround for the former United midfielder, who has spent the last six months coaching the club's U18s.

After Monday's sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim, he was asked by United's hierarchy, including director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, to take the first team's training sessions and prepare them for Wednesday, an opportunity Fletcher could not say no to.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Fletcher described his first 24 hours as interim boss: "Surreal, it's been quick.

"It was shock, pride, I best speak to Sir Alex [Ferguson] - they're the things that first went into my head.

"I phone Sir Alex on all the big decisions that I make in general really in football - his words echoed what my thoughts were, that you do what's best for the club and that's always been my intention.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams that I'd be sitting here leading a Manchester United team. It's been thrown upon me and probably a good thing because I've not had time to think.

"If it would have been said to me and planned I might have slept on it and things like that, so the fact it's been thrown on me has helped me to react quickly and do things that come naturally. Luckily I know the club, I know the people and I know the players."

For Fletcher, he began his affinity with Manchester United at the age of 11. After having an illustrious career as a player winning multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League and FA Cup, he rejoined the club in 2020 and has had several roles since.

Whether that was as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff, becoming a technical director when Erik ten Hag became manager or now coaching in the youth set-up, Fletcher has truly seen it all in recent years but his aim has always been a clear one.

"It's never been about me," Fletcher said.

"It's always about me giving back, doing the best that I can to help everyone, help the players, club, staff. Help them become better, which ultimately will help Manchester United become better and that's always been my goal and responsibility since being back here."

A chat with 'unbelievable' Fernandes

Image: Fletcher has spoken with Bruno Fernandes and praised the Man Utd captain

When asked what the mood has been like over the last few days among the first team during training, Fletcher described it as "mixed".

It was only Monday morning they saw Amorim leave Carrington before Fletcher took charge. It is also easy to forget with the Amorim sideshow that this is a team who have not played truly well in a long time.

Two wins in their last seven games - with some disappointing performances against the likes of West Ham and Wolves within that - December and January has felt like a tough period for these players with few highs other than a win against Newcastle.

Despite Fletcher knowing many of those in the squad, he has tried his best to speak one-on-one with players he has not come across as much during his return to the club. Two of those included Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

However, one player he does know well and was particularly close to Amorim is captain Bruno Fernandes. Fletcher thought it was especially vital to take him aside.

"I've got a great relationship with Bruno and is somebody who I respect massively. He's been unbelievable player for Manchester United and an amazing leader," Fletcher said.

"Like anybody, Bruno was disappointed. He wants to do well for every manager. Bruno has been disappointed when every manager he's worked with left the club and I know him and Ruben had a good relationship.

"But a bit like me, Bruno knows his responsibility as a captain - to help all the players, to help and do the best for the club. He is a great leader, a great sounding board."

Playing style

Although Fletcher does not know how long he will remain in charge of Manchester United - he admitted those conversations will happen after Wednesday night's game against Burnley.

But regardless, Fletcher aspires to be a head coach one day and he has the opportunity to make a huge impression.

Having sat in many of Amorim's news conferences, it always felt he cared more about the opposition than what his side would do to exploit them.

I asked him after the 1-1 draw with Wolves why he reverted to a back three after a big win against Newcastle just a few days before with a back four, and he told me it was due to wanting to match Wolves with a similar system.

That is not Manchester United.

When it came to playing style, when Fletcher described how he wanted his side to play on Wednesday night, it was refreshing to hear perhaps somewhat cliché but key phrases like "being positive" and wanting his side to "express themselves".

That is a United side we have not seen in a long time.

Fletcher said: "Football nowadays, formations are fluid in and out of possession in different phases, that's the way the game is played now. I want to see the players play with enthusiasm, energy and be really positive when they get the ball. Don't hide.

"That they play as a team, they play with togetherness, they play with spirit and energy of Manchester United - go express yourself and enjoy yourself and go and try and win the game. These are all the things that I'll be expecting from the players."

It has been a chaotic week to say the least for those at Manchester United, but it was impressive to see how Fletcher handled his first news conference as a head coach and how he came across when I sat down with him.

Whether it is just a one-time wonder for now or maybe the start of many, United seem to have a custodian of the club who just simply gets it.

