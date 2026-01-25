 Skip to content

Premier League predictions and best bets: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score for Leeds on Everton return

Our tipster Jones Knows previews Monday Night Football; watch Everton vs Leeds live on Sky Sports

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Sunday 25 January 2026 18:42, UK

Premier League predictions

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight into Monday's Premier League fixture between Everton and Leeds.

Everton vs Leeds, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing Everton for the first time in his career is a classic 'ex-factor' scenario. A player with motivation, familiarity and unfinished business - all variables that can't be factored into his goalscorer prices. Add in his current form and this becomes a very juicy angle for punters. Calvert-Lewin has been in electric mood. Eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances underline his finishing sharpness and consistency.

Also See:

He's leading the line for a Leeds team that have netted 17 goals in their last nine Premier League games - second only to Manchester City (18), which paints a picture of a confident team. You can get 2/1 on Calvert-Lewin finding the net.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 25/26

Best Bet singles (1 unit) Best Bet multiples Total P+L
Matchday One 0 -1 -1
Matchday Two 0 -1 -2
Matchday Three 0 -1 -3
Matchday Four 0 -1 -4
Matchday Five +2.75 -1 -2.75
Matchday Six -1 -1 -4.75
Matchday Seven -1 0 -5.75
Matchday Eight -3 0 -8.75
Matchday Nine 0 -1 -9.75
Matchday 10 -1 -1 -11.75
Matchday 11 -1 0 -12.75
Matchday 12 -1 -1 -14.75
Matchday 13 -2 0 -16.75
Matchday 14 -1 -2 -19.75
Matchday 15 0 -1 -20.75
Matchday 16 0 -1 -21.75
Matchday 17 0 -1 -22.75
Matchday 18 0 -1 -23.75
Matchday 19 0 -1 -24.75
Matchday 20 -1 0 -25.75
Matchday 21 -4 0 -29.75
Play Super 6!
Play Super 6!

Super 6 have made a millionaire already this season, but could you be the next big winner? Enter the next round for free.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch more games than ever before

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract