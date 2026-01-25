Premier League predictions and best bets: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score for Leeds on Everton return

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight into Monday's Premier League fixture between Everton and Leeds.

Everton vs Leeds, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing Everton for the first time in his career is a classic 'ex-factor' scenario. A player with motivation, familiarity and unfinished business - all variables that can't be factored into his goalscorer prices. Add in his current form and this becomes a very juicy angle for punters. Calvert-Lewin has been in electric mood. Eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances underline his finishing sharpness and consistency.

He's leading the line for a Leeds team that have netted 17 goals in their last nine Premier League games - second only to Manchester City (18), which paints a picture of a confident team. You can get 2/1 on Calvert-Lewin finding the net.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2