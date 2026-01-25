Premier League predictions and best bets: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score for Leeds on Everton return
Our tipster Jones Knows previews Monday Night Football; watch Everton vs Leeds live on Sky Sports
Sunday 25 January 2026 18:42, UK
Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight into Monday's Premier League fixture between Everton and Leeds.
Everton vs Leeds, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports
Dominic Calvert-Lewin facing Everton for the first time in his career is a classic 'ex-factor' scenario. A player with motivation, familiarity and unfinished business - all variables that can't be factored into his goalscorer prices. Add in his current form and this becomes a very juicy angle for punters. Calvert-Lewin has been in electric mood. Eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances underline his finishing sharpness and consistency.
He's leading the line for a Leeds team that have netted 17 goals in their last nine Premier League games - second only to Manchester City (18), which paints a picture of a confident team. You can get 2/1 on Calvert-Lewin finding the net.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2
Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 25/26
|Best Bet singles (1 unit)
|Best Bet multiples
|Total P+L
|Matchday One
|0
|-1
|-1
|Matchday Two
|0
|-1
|-2
|Matchday Three
|0
|-1
|-3
|Matchday Four
|0
|-1
|-4
|Matchday Five
|+2.75
|-1
|-2.75
|Matchday Six
|-1
|-1
|-4.75
|Matchday Seven
|-1
|0
|-5.75
|Matchday Eight
|-3
|0
|-8.75
|Matchday Nine
|0
|-1
|-9.75
|Matchday 10
|-1
|-1
|-11.75
|Matchday 11
|-1
|0
|-12.75
|Matchday 12
|-1
|-1
|-14.75
|Matchday 13
|-2
|0
|-16.75
|Matchday 14
|-1
|-2
|-19.75
|Matchday 15
|0
|-1
|-20.75
|Matchday 16
|0
|-1
|-21.75
|Matchday 17
|0
|-1
|-22.75
|Matchday 18
|0
|-1
|-23.75
|Matchday 19
|0
|-1
|-24.75
|Matchday 20
|-1
|0
|-25.75
|Matchday 21
|-4
|0
|-29.75
