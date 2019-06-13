10 Premier League fixtures for your diary in the 2019/20 season

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Man City's Raheem Sterling meet in November

From fierce derbies to title-race clashes, here are 10 games you won't want to miss in the Premier League next season...

Manchester United vs Chelsea, August 11, 2019

Marcos Alonso got the better of David de Gea last season

What a way to start the new season! There will be plenty of intrigue around this one at Old Trafford on the opening Super Sunday. With Manchester United expected to spend big, will their new signings click and offer the home supporters hope for the campaign ahead? And what will the situation be at Chelsea - will Maurizio Sarri be in charge or could this be Frank Lampard's first-ever Premier League game in charge of the Blues?

Manchester United vs Liverpool, October 19, 2019

Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head in October

Regardless of Manchester United's plight, their Premier League contests with Liverpool remain among the most hotly-anticipated fixtures of the season. Their October meeting will be no different. While Solskjaer's side may have to content themselves with the role of disruptors, title-hopefuls Liverpool will be eager to underline their current power with a memorable - and important - win over their fierce rivals.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, November 9, 2019

Manchester City's trip to Liverpool could be crucial

After their Community Shield appetiser on August 4, fans and neutrals alike will be licking their lips at the prospect of last season's top two going head-to-head at Anfield in November. City's 2-1 triumph over Liverpool in 2018/19 was ultimately decisive in the title race and the winner of this match-up will be handed a major boost in the pursuit of honours this time around.

Wolves vs Aston Villa, November 9, 2019

Will Aston Villa's attacking approach work in the Premier League?

Wolves' brilliant first season back in the Premier League will offer a good template for neighbours Aston Villa to follow, with Dean Smith intent on a front-foot approach like counterpart Nuno. But will the Championship play-off winners have the quality to impose their style in the top flight? Their November date with a Wolves side who managed to do just that will be a good gauge amid what should be an electric atmosphere.

Liverpool vs Everton, December 4, 2019

Jordan Pickford's error handed Liverpool victory in December

Only a last-gasp Jordan Pickford blunder cost Everton in December's Merseyside derby and they held their local rivals to a costly goalless draw at Goodison Park in March. Marco Silva's improving side have potential to cause Liverpool problems again in this midweek clash ahead of a busy festive period - but can they really end a nine-year wait for local bragging rights?

Manchester City vs Manchester United, December 7, 2019

Manchester City finished 32 points clear of Manchester United last season

Manchester United trailed local rivals Manchester City by a vast 32 points by the end of last season. While they are planning to spend large sums to try to bridge that divide this summer, their match-up in December will highlight how successful those attempts have been. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had strong words to say about his side's character after their defeat to City at Old Trafford in April. Will he get a response and an early Christmas present?

Norwich vs Bournemouth, January 18, 2020

Norwich were one of the top entertainers in the Championship last season

Norwich's date with Bournemouth may not be the first fixture fans of the newly-promoted side look for but it could prove to be the most exciting. Norwich were the Championship's top team last season and they were also the division's chief entertainers, scoring 93 times but letting in 57, more than seven other sides. Meanwhile, Bournemouth were providing value for money in the Premier League, with their supporters seeing 16 games with four goals or more. Expect entertainment.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Chelsea vs Tottenham, February 22, 2020

Who will win the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea?

For all their problems last season, Chelsea still managed to claim a European trophy to go along with their League Cup runners-up medals and, most surprisingly, a third-place finish above a far more heralded Tottenham team. The Blues have been hit by the loss of Eden Hazard but their motivation for landing another blow on their London rivals won't be dimmed.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, February 29, 2020

Crystal Palace and Brighton clashes are always physical affairs

Graham Potter has been brought in at Brighton to improve their style of play but pretty passing moves may be supplanted by passion and power on 29 February when they host Crystal Palace in this increasingly heated rivalry. There was a red card inside 28 minutes and five yellow cards in their clash at Brighton last season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal, April 25, 2020

Will Tottenham come out on top against Arsenal?

The power switch in north London was plainly evident last season, with Tottenham reaching their first-ever Champions League final in thrilling fashion while rivals Arsenal failed to qualify for the competition for a third season in a row. In the first derby between the sides in Spurs' illustrious new stadium, Mauricio Pochettino's men will be eager to underline their new superior status - especially with their match coming at a crucial point in the run-in.

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

