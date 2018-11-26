Will Manchester United be in the Premier League top four by January?

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace

Last week, Jose Mourinho challenged his Manchester United side to surge into the top four by the start of 2019 - but their charge immediately stalled with a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

However, thanks to Chelsea's defeat against Tottenham, they remain seven points off fourth place.

With seven more United Premier League games before the end of December, we look at their chances of bridging the gap to the Champions League qualifying places…

The mission

Ahead of United's clash with Palace, Mourinho was asked whether he believed his side could overcome the seven-point gap that had opened up between them and fourth place, following a frustrating start to the season.

The Portuguese was confident in his team's chances - but insisted they had to capitalise on a busy run of fixtures at the end of 2018 and make their move now.

I believe we are going to be there. Jose Mourinho was optimistic about making the top four

"It is a big gap but I know that until the end of December we have eight Premier League matches to play," said Mourinho. "We are speaking about 24 points for us to fight for and the other teams that are in the top four. I believe we are going to be there."

The eight games

The eight games targeted by Mourinho Team Date Crystal Palace (home - drew 0-0) 24 Nov Southampton (away) 1 Dec Arsenal (home) 5 Dec Fulham (home) 8 Dec Liverpool (away) 16 Dec Cardiff (away) 22 Dec Huddersfield (home) 26 Dec Bournemouth (home) 30 Dec

On paper, Mourinho's men have a favourable run-in to the New Year - but, as their struggles against Palace showed, there are no easy games for this United side right now.

When the objective is to chase the top four and to close step by step the distance to these teams and you start that period of eight Premier League matches until the end of December [like that], it's obviously a bad start. Jose Mourinho after United's draw with Palace

Next up is an out-of-sorts Southampton side who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. United also have each of the bottom three on their schedule before the year is out, plus Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who have kept pace in the league with United this term.

There are also the two standout fixtures against their Big Six rivals. Home to Arsenal and away to Liverpool. United have taken just one point from meetings with Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City so far in this campaign and they cannot afford to give away more points to the sides they're aiming to overhaul.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

What they need to fix

So how are United going to bounce back from their Palace stalemate and deliver the performances they need to push for a Champions League qualifying berth?

Mourinho picked out two key areas of concern on Saturday night: United's chance-taking in front of goal and their attitude.

Jose Mourinho was critical of his players' attitude on Saturday

Both problems have been hallmarks of their campaign to date. With just 20 goals from 13 games this season, United still have a negative goal difference. When it comes to finishing clear-cut chances, United are 14th in the Premier League for conversion percentage, according to Opta.

Lukaku's stats vs Crystal Palace

Lead striker Romelu Lukaku is badly out of form, too, and on an 11-game goal drought for his club but he was also starved of service against Palace. Mourinho and his midfield creators must find a way to carve out more openings - especially against sides determined and organised in defence.

Lukaku isolated again

The second issue may not be so quickly resolved. Mourinho has publicly criticised the mentality of his team several times this season and the Sunday Supplement panel suggested he has only exacerbated the problem.

Mourinho demanded more aggression, ambition and intensity from his side after the 0-0 with Palace, and he won't have been surprised to see United out-run and out-sprinted by their visitors at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace - running stats Stat Man Utd Palace Distance covered 106km 111km Sprints 85 104

Going into the international break, United had been ranked fifth-lowest for distance covered and sixth-lowest for sprints in the Premier League.

What are their rivals up against?

With seven points to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea, United are going to need some results to go their way if they're going to climb into the top four by 2019. Here's who the rest of the Big Six have got coming up:

Remaining 2018 PL fixtures for Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal Man City Liverpool Spurs Chelsea Arsenal Bournemouth (h) Everton (h) Arsenal (a) Fulham (h) Spurs (h) Watford (a) Burnley (a) Southampton (h) Wolves (a) Man Utd (a) Chelsea (a) Bournemouth (a) Leicester (a) Man City (h) Huddersfield (h) Everton (h) Man Utd (h) Burnley (h) Brighton (a) Southampton (a) Palace (h) Wolves (a) Everton (a) Leicester (h) Burnley (h) Leicester (a) Newcastle (h) Bournemouth (h) Watford (a) Brighton (a) Southampton (a) Arsenal (h) Wolves (h) Palace (a) Liverpool (a)

4:30 Jose Mourinho is looking increasingly out of touch with the modern game, according to the Sunday Supplement panel. Jose Mourinho is looking increasingly out of touch with the modern game, according to the Sunday Supplement panel.

The verdict

So can they do it? While United's trip to Anfield is a daunting challenge on the horizon, they have an ideal opportunity to make up ground on the teams above them, with fixtures against four relegation-threatened sides in their next seven.

Rejuvenating form and confidence will not be so straightforward, though - and United can ill afford any more slip-ups.

