Manchester United confirm Old Trafford pitch invader had no ticket

The Old Trafford pitch invader walked into the ground through an open gate

Manchester United have confirmed the man who got on the pitch during a Champions League match against Juventus last month had entered Old Trafford via an open gate without a ticket.

Reports on Tuesday have suggested the man, who was arrested under the Mental Health Act, managed to gain entry to the stadium with other staff ahead of the fixture on October 23.

Jose Mourinho's side return to European action on Tuesday night against Young Boys after a lengthy review of security within Old Trafford.

United told Sky Sports News: "The Safety and security of fans who come to Old Trafford is paramount to the club and our security checks go beyond the usual venue standards.

"Following an extensive review into this incident we have identified an isolated point of failure in maintaining these high standards. As a result we have taken appropriate action."