Alexis Sanchez suffers hamstring injury in Manchester United training

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Southampton after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury in training on Thursday and will now be assessed ahead of the trip to St Mary's.

A club statement read: "Alexis sustained a hamstring injury in training on Thursday which requires further investigation to confirm severity."

Sanchez has struggled for first-team opportunities this season and was left out of the squad that beat Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho expects the Chilean to remain at Old Trafford beyond the January window.

Speaking earlier this month, Mourino said: "He has never told me that he wants to leave. He never told me that he's not happy to stay.

"He is playing like the team. He is improving, like the team is improving, when he plays he is giving us his personality.

"His desire is to play and to produce for the team and [he is] trying to adapt to the way we play and vice versa.

"Can he do better? We all can do better. I can do better, he can do better, all the players can do better."