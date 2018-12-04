Jose Mourinho's Manchester United injury woes ahead of Arsenal game

Jose Mourinho faces an injury crisis ahead of Manchester United's game against Arsenal, saying it will be "difficult" to build a team once again.

United fielded a makeshift back three in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Southampton, with midfielders Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay drafted in alongside Phil Jones - playing his first league game since August.

Ashley Young is unavailable for selection on Wednesday due to suspension, while Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly, who missed the last game through injury, remain doubts.

Luke Shaw and Romelu Lukaku came off at St Mary's on the weekend with knocks, but Mourinho refused to shed any light on the severity of their problems.

"We are going to be in difficulties again to build the team," Jose told MUTV.

"We are again going to have to make adaptations and compensations to try to give some balance to the team. But then I believe we are again going to have the spirit to fight and to try to win the match."

Marcus Rashford was another who sustained a knock against Southampton, with Mourinho revealing after the game that the forward was asking to come off.

Mourinho, however, was confident Rashford would recover in time for Arsenal despite suffering an injury which, according to the United manager, would leave some players out of action for "two weeks".