Jose Mourinho committed to Manchester United amid Real Madrid reports - Jorge Mendes

Jorge Mendes has issued a rare statement insisting Jose Mourinho remains "fully committed" to Manchester United amid reports of interest from Real Madrid.

Sky Sports News reported this week that sources close to the United boss had dismissed claims he could return to the Bernabeu as untrue.

Now Mendes - head of agency Gestifute - has said: "There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It's totally untrue.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

Mourinho's future at United has been subject to periods of speculation during a difficult campaign, in which his side currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also had a bad season so far, sitting fifth in La Liga after sacking Zinedine Zidane's successor Julen Lopetegui and replacing him with Santiago Solari.

Although former Real star Solari has been given the role permanently, it has not stopped reports in Spain that president Florentino Perez is looking towards the next man through the door.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been a long-term target for Real, but he signed a new five-year contract to remain as Spurs boss in the summer.