Pick your Manchester United team to face Liverpool

Jose Mourinho has some decisions to make ahead of the weekend

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Anfield in desperate need of some inspiration - but who should be in Jose Mourinho's XI for the Super Sunday clash?

18 points behind leaders Manchester City, still with a negative goal difference, to say it is going badly for Mourinho and his side is an understatement.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

But we want to know what United line-up you would select in order to help kick start United's season with victory over their old foes at Anfield?

Use our team selector below to choose a formation and pick your team. You can then share your XI with your friends on social media and send it to us @SkySportsPL...

