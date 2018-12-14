Jose Mourinho's previous metaphors after saying Man Utd is a house, not just furniture

Jose Mourinho used an unusual analogy to explain why spending money does not automatically guarantee success.

But it's not the first time the Manchester United manager has used a bizarre metaphor to get his point across.

After the disappointment of Wednesday's Champions League loss to Valencia, United must try to bridge a 16-point gap when they travel to Anfield on Sunday to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

While the Jurgen Klopp revolution continues to move forward apace, United are fighting to remain in touch with the top four.

Asked how far away United are from being a team in their manager's image, Mourinho said: "Far."

Comparing the health of the two clubs to a house, he said: "It's not just about the money they spent in the summer, it's about many things. A football team is more than that. A football team is a little bit like a house.

"A house is not just about buying new furniture, you have to do work in the house, and when the house is ready, then you buy the furniture, you spend money on the best possible furniture, and then you are ready to live in an amazing house."

