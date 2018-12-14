Marcus Rashford exclusive: Jose Mourinho is a winner, and Man Utd aren't underdogs at Liverpool

0:52 Marcus Rashford does not believe Manchester United are the underdogs when facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Marcus Rashford does not believe Manchester United are the underdogs when facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Marcus Rashford insists Manchester United do not head to Liverpool as underdogs, and that Jose Mourinho is a winner.

United head to their bitter rivals sitting sixth in the Premier League, 16 points behind Liverpool after 16 games of the season.

Though the odds may be stacked against United getting a win, and Rashford is wary of Liverpool's intensity, the 21-year-old says Mourinho's side are focused only on themselves.

He told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview: "We don't go there as underdogs, I think we go there to win the game, like any game.

Rashford insists Jose Mourinho is a winner, and will go to Anfield looking for three points

"But they are a good team, the intensity they play at makes the game difficult, but we have to match that and try to improve it. But I think it is important to focus on us, and see how we can hurt them, and score some goals."

Unbeaten Liverpool face another tough test at Anfield against United, after two straight goalless draws with their rivals in the past two seasons in this fixture.

Asked if manager Mourinho is different before these types of games, Rashford says it is difficult not to feel the buzz and excitement but insists his manager is focused on getting a win.

Mourinho has put his trust in Rashford this season

"I think he's a bit different, like we all are leading up to these games. It has a special buzz and excitement, and as people we can't hide that.

"But he's a winner, you know, so leading up to the game he's just thinking about winning, how are we going to win, and what we are going to do to win the game, because the three points is what matters."