Roy Keane on 'lost' Manchester United, Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Roy Keane was a special guest on Super Sunday - and the Manchester United legend pulled no punches as he assessed the club's struggles this season.

Keane joined Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness in the Sky Sports studio ahead of the Super Sunday clash with Liverpool and the former United captain took on a range of topics, from United's defensive shortcomings to Jose Mourinho's Pogba problem.

'They seem to have lost their way'

In my time at United, when you talk about trophies, you need, obviously, very good players. But I also felt we had really good characters. Really good people, people you want to be in the trenches with.

4:45 Roy Keane says he can still not figure out the current Manchester United team and thinks they have lost their way. Roy Keane says he can still not figure out the current Manchester United team and thinks they have lost their way.

I still can't figure this United team out. The key as well, to be a top player, is to do it week-in week-out. I see United every few weeks and think, yeah they're looking not bad. Then they look disinterested, which is no good for any of the big clubs.

I think they've certainly lost their way and I look at the lack of characters, the lack of leaders in the team and you come unstuck, especially in the big games.

Does Mourinho trust his players?

When you're a manager or working on the sidelines you want to be able to trust most of your players. I don't think Mourinho has too much trust in a lot of United players.

1:10 In an exclusive interview with Soccer AM's Tubes, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he loves management more than ever, because it is more difficult than ever. In an exclusive interview with Soccer AM's Tubes, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he loves management more than ever, because it is more difficult than ever.

He made a point against Arsenal last week when they drew and the standard of the game was really poor; he said in his interview after the game his big worry was every time the ball went in the box he felt like they were going to concede. If you're the manager sitting on the sideline watching and you felt you were going to concede every time the ball went in your box, you're in trouble.

So he definitely doesn't trust his back four. People say he's spent money on it, which he has done but it doesn't mean to say… they've made mistakes. They've got to go and purchase four defenders.

'Players must take responsibility'

But at some stage the players have to take responsibility for it. I know people say Mourinho has to get the fellas on side, but we're talking about a lot of international players here and if you're on that pitch and you're not looking after the ball or you're sloppy in possession that does come down to the player. At some stage your own pride has got to kick in, as a professional footballer.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled in club colours so far this season

If you're unsure what United team is going to turn up then, in terms of the bigger picture, you're in trouble because you want to go, 'Whatever happens today, win lose or draw, I can look at my players and they're going to fight the cause, they're going to run, they're going to close people down, they're going to roll their sleeves up'.

You can't win every week but if you're going to lose football matches, roll your sleeves up and dig in. That's where the huge question marks, where he doesn't seem happy with Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and one or two others. And it doesn't look good.

'Jose must be brave over Pogba'

He's a talented player but whatever is going on in his head, he obviously seems to be letting the manager down. The manager has brought him into the club, made him captain earlier in the season.

1:58 Roy Keane insists Paul Pogba is still a talented player but deserves to be left out of the team if he is not pulling his weight or has done something wrong. Roy Keane insists Paul Pogba is still a talented player but deserves to be left out of the team if he is not pulling his weight or has done something wrong.

We don't see what Pogba is like on the training pitch when they're travelling to matches but if the guy isn't pulling his weight, it doesn't matter who you are, he deserves to be left out. I think Mourinho has got to be brave on that side of it - which he is. If you're playing for a big club like Man Utd or Liverpool and you're not in great form, then you roll your sleeves up and you become a really good team player.

People say Mourinho doesn't do enough to get people on side but maybe that was a nice touch to say, listen, there's obviously something amiss here, I'll make you the captain. It seems Pogba has thrown it back in his face. Jose has taken (the armband) back off him and he's probably lost the player with that decision.

'Jesse Lingard's fashion launch? Football should be No 1'

If it's a good strong dressing room that wouldn't be tolerated. That's why I worry about the United dressing room. That wouldn't be tolerated in a good dressing room.

2:52 Gary Neville insists all Manchester United players should be focusing completely on the game against Liverpool, while Roy Keane says football should always be their number one priority. Gary Neville insists all Manchester United players should be focusing completely on the game against Liverpool, while Roy Keane says football should always be their number one priority.

For a young player who is still learning his trade - and he could be the nicest kid in the world, I don't know the lad - if you're coming out with all that nonsense…

People say you should have other stuff outside of football. I don't think you should. I think football should be your No1 priority. Focus on your game. Don't hide behind your cars or your tattoos or your girlfriends or your agents. Play the game - and you can do all that stuff when you retire.