Marouane Fellaini caps nightmare day for Manchester United by hitting steward with wayward shot

0:16 Marouane Fellaini's wayward shot summed up Manchester United's day Marouane Fellaini's wayward shot summed up Manchester United's day

Watch as Marouane Fellaini summed up Manchester United's dismal day at Anfield by hitting a steward with a very wayward shot.

With his team 3-1 down, the ball dropped to Fellaini on the edge of the area. He sensed the spectacular was on.

However, in keeping with United's timid showing, the Belgian's strike was laughable as the ball sailed out for a goal-kick, close to the corner flag. And, an unfortunate steward was knocked of his stool by the effort.

Comical all round.

Hit the video at the top of the page to watch the incident...