Jose Mourinho has left the Lowry hotel after being sacked as Manchester United boss

0:12 Jose Mourinho leaves the Lowry hotel for a final time after being sacked by Manchester United Jose Mourinho leaves the Lowry hotel for a final time after being sacked by Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has left the Lowry hotel in Manchester after being sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday morning at the club's training ground.

Sky Sports News understands Mourinho was sacked at around 9am in a face-to-face meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at United's Carrington training base.

Woodward was keen to speak to Mourinho in person to tell him of the board's decision. The Portuguese then departed Carrington at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

1:47 Martin Tyler believes Jose Mourinho's personality changed during his time at Manchester United. Martin Tyler believes Jose Mourinho's personality changed during his time at Manchester United.

Mourinho has stayed at the Lowry hotel in Manchester since becoming United boss in July 2016, and was widely criticised for opting to live there rather than in a house.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

Mourinho's future had been the subject of intense scrutiny this season - and the club's worst start to a campaign in 28 years was confirmed with defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

United are expected to name a caretaker boss for the rest of the season within the next 48 hours.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch as Jose Mourinho departs the Lowry hotel after being sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday morning