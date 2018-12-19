Manchester United squad: Who would you keep or sell next summer?

If you were Manchester United's next full-time manager, who would you keep or sell from the current squad?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been put in temporary charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's dismissal while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

And there promises to be a large rebuilding job for the next permanent manager at Old Trafford as United, who last lifted the title in 2013, find themselves sixth in the Premier League and a massive 19 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

But who should stay and who should go from the current squad?

Have your say in our vote below...