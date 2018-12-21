Who should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer select for Manchester United clash with Cardiff?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks his first Manchester United XI this weekend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in charge of Manchester United when they face Cardiff away on Saturday. But who should the caretaker boss select?

The former United forward has taken up the reins at United following Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday and it will be intriguing to see which changes - if any - the Norwegian makes to the line-up, following the 3-1 humbling at Liverpool last time out.

Who could Man Utd sign?

Which Man Utd stars could benefit?

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were among the substitutes at Anfield - could they be reinstated into a more attack-minded line-up? And who will Solskjaer favour in defence? Mourinho played with three at the back against Liverpool, but the new man may go with a different setup...

So tell us who you think Solskjaer should pick - and which formation he should go with - by using our interactive team selector below. You can then share your side with your friends on social media and @SkySportsPL