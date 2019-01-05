Alexis Sanchez could recover for Tottenham vs Man Utd, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hops Alexis Sanchez will be able to feature against Spurs

Alexis Sanchez will "hopefully" be fit for Manchester United's trip to Tottenham after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury against Reading, according to Ole Gunnar Solsjaer.

Sanchez, in his first start under Solskjaer, was replaced by Marcus Rashford 64 minutes into Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup third-round win against Reading at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the game, United caretaker boss Solskjaer said: "He was feeling his hamstring, he should've told me one minute before, though, because I made two subs. Hopefully he will be OK for next weekend.

The Chilean forward pulled up during the game, grabbing his right hamstring, the same one which sidelined him for six weeks.

Sanchez had made his initial comeback as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Following Solskjaer's fifth successive win since his appointment, United will now travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp before playing Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with victory over Reading thanks to first-half goals from Juan Mata (penalty) and Romelu Lukaku - Sanchez providing the assist for the Belgian.