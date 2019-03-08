Manchester United fan stabbed in Paris now recovering in hospital

A Manchester United fan is now recovering in hospital after being stabbed

The Manchester United fan who was stabbed in Paris following the Champions League win over PSG is now recovering in hospital.

The 44-year-old was travelling back to the city centre after the game with three other supporters in a taxi, when the driver took offence to them singing in celebration of United's dramatic late winner.

Sky Sports News has been told the driver pulled over to get them out of his taxi, before pulling out a knife and threatening the female passenger in the group and then stabbing the intervening individual.

It is understood the fan is now recovering in hospital and could be out by Monday.

Immediately following the incident the fan was left lying on the pavement fighting for his life, when one of the group was able to flag down a passing car and rush him to hospital.

He was promptly taken to the High Dependency Unit at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou - and underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon to remove blood on his lung.

A United spokesperson said: "We were shocked to hear about the incident with one of our fans who was stabbed while in Paris for the Champions League game.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well during his recovery."