Anthony Martial available for Arsenal vs Man Utd match, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0:22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury for Manchester United at Arsenal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury for Manchester United at Arsenal

Anthony Martial is available to make his return from injury in Manchester United's crucial Premier League encounter away to Arsenal on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Martial has not played since suffering a groin strain during first leg of United's last-16 Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on February 12.

Nemanja Matic is also set to return after missing three games with a muscle injury, while fellow midfielder Ander Herrera could also be available after recovering from a hip problem.

Anthony Martial has not played since suffering a groin strain against Paris Saint-Germain in February

"Anthony will be available and hopefully we will have Nemanja and or Ander ready as well," Solskjaer said.

"So we're looking better for it.

"They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They've done well in their recovery work."

Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are also in line for returns against Arsenal

United have coped remarkably well in a period that saw them missing ten first-team players, maintaining their charge into the Premier League's top four and pulling off a remarkable second-leg comeback against PSG to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

Martial has been one of a number of players to flourish since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December and had been a regular starter until suffering his injury.

United's meeting with Arsenal on Sunday could be crucial in the race for a Premier League top-four finish, with only one point separating the teams going into the game, which is live on Sky Sports.