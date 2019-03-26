Man accused of common assault on Chris Smalling to appear in court on May 16

A fan who ran onto the pitch and approached Manchester United defender Chris Smalling in their Premier League game with Arsenal will appear in court in May.

Gary Cooper, 30, of Chertsey in Surrey, has been bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16 after pleading not guilty to a charge of common assault following an alleged attack on Smalling at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 10.

Mr Cooper pleaded guilty to a further charge of entering the playing area, which will be dealt with after the assault trial.

Video footage of the incident will be shown in court, along with statements from Smalling, who will be present in court.

The date was set with the consideration of the player's schedule in mind, with United's final Premier League match of the season against Cardiff at Old Trafford taking place on May 12.

Mr Cooper was granted unconditional bail.