Victor Lindelof abuse prompts Swedish FA to contact police

Last Updated: 26/03/19 4:13pm

Victor Lindelof missed international duty with Sweden over the birth of his son
The Swedish FA has confirmed it has contacted police over a number of threats made towards Manchester United's Victor Lindelof.

The centre-back withdrew from the squad to face Romania and Norway due to his wife Maja Nilsson giving birth to his son.

The pair both shared pictures of their newborn with fans on social media but Lindelof received hate messages for skipping international duty.

The national team's head of security, Martin Fredman said: "We are aware that players have received threats and hatred.

"We have contacted the police. This started when 'Vigge' (Lindelof) submitted a refusal [to play].

"Of course we follow up on threats and violations.

Lindelof has made 33 appearances for United this season
"We have had a number of them sent to us, and we will see if they have been sent to the players.

"We have a plan, and things are under control.

"We will speak to the players after the international get-together."

Lindelof will hope to be back in contention for Manchester United's next game against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

