Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed for charity contest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play at Old Trafford this May as the club celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Treble.

Named permanent boss on a three-year deal on Thursday, the Norwegian has now been confirmed as part of the Manchester United Legends squad who are taking on Bayern Munich Legends on May 26, in a match which will raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

Solskjaer scored in stoppage time to secure victory for United over Bayern in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp in 1999.

And he said: "I am delighted to be part of this very special reunion.

"Over the coming weeks I will be training hard to make sure the boss has me in the starting XI this time around!

"In all seriousness, it will be a great match and a chance to catch up with some old team-mates, whilst raising vital funds for our Foundation."

Solskjaer's fellow forwards from the Treble-winning group - Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke - will also be in the Legends squad to play Bayern.

Sheringham also scored in that famous 1999 final - and he told the United website: "It's nice to be asked to come back.

"I think it's a great occasion and a great idea to get the game going.

"The fact we are going to get a lot of money for the Foundation, for the children of Manchester, I'm delighted to be part of it."