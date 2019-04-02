Manchester United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Pete Hall

@PeteHall86

Marcus Rashford misses Manchester United trip to Wolves

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United on Tuesday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 7.45pm

Last Updated: 02/04/19 7:35pm

Marcus Rashford did not travel to Molineux
Marcus Rashford did not travel to Molineux

Marcus Rashford is not in the Manchester United squad for their trip to Wolves, with Ander Herrera also missing out.

Rashford has scored three goals in his past four games and a total of nine in 19 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but will play no part in United's crucial clash with Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

Complete football offer

See The Run In on Sky Sports with 2 football channels for the price of 1

Solskjaer confirmed on Rashford is missing with an ankle injury, while Anthony Martial is only fit enough for a place on the bench after picking up a knock.

Also See:

Wolves vs Man Utd

April 2, 2019, 7:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

In total Solskjaer makes six changes in to the starting line-up, with Herrera, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this week, also playing no part through injury.

United need a win to reclaim a place in the top four in the Premier League, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves on the same ground last month.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK