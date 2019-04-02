Marcus Rashford misses Manchester United trip to Wolves

Marcus Rashford did not travel to Molineux

Marcus Rashford is not in the Manchester United squad for their trip to Wolves, with Ander Herrera also missing out.

Rashford has scored three goals in his past four games and a total of nine in 19 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but will play no part in United's crucial clash with Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

Solskjaer confirmed on Rashford is missing with an ankle injury, while Anthony Martial is only fit enough for a place on the bench after picking up a knock.

In total Solskjaer makes six changes in to the starting line-up, with Herrera, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this week, also playing no part through injury.

United need a win to reclaim a place in the top four in the Premier League, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves on the same ground last month.