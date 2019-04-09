Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez return to Man Utd training ahead of Barcelona clash

Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez have both returned to training for Manchester United ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Rashford missed United's 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last time out due to injury, but he was back on Tuesday morning as the players trained in front of the media.

However, the 21-year-old was spotted training away from the main group with a coach for the start of the session.

Sanchez was injured in United's 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford in March

Alexis Sanchez, who has been missing since the start of March with a knee injury, was also training, as well as defender Matteo Darmian, who has been absent with an unspecified problem.

Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly were not spotted with the rest of the squad, but youngsters James Garner and Angel Gomes trained with the first team again.

Barcelona announced their travelling squad on Monday and Ernesto Valverde has been given a boost with the return of Ousmane Dembele to the travelling squad.

He is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he will be available to play some part against United.