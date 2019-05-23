Manchester United's men and women to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hometown sides

Solskjaer says United have a significant following in Scandinavia

Manchester United's men and women's sides will play pre-season friendlies against teams from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hometown in Norway.

The friendly matches will see the men's squad take on Solskjaer's local team, Kristiansund on July 30 at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo.

On July 31, the newly-promoted United women's team will take on Valerenga at the Intility Arena, Oslo.

"I am delighted we are playing a match against Kristiansund BK, they are from my hometown in Norway, which is an added bonus for me," Solskjaer said.

"We have a massive following in Scandinavia and it's great that I meet United supporters wherever I go in Norway."

Casey Stoney's side will take on Valerenga on July 31

"This match will be really important in terms of our preparation for the new season. We want to hit the ground running and give ourselves a chance to challenge once the new campaign starts and the best way to do that is with some momentum behind you."

Casey Stoney, manager of United's women's side, said: "We can't wait, it's a fantastic city and it will be a great game. It will be a good test for us to build into the new season.

"We are really thankful that they have invited us over to play in this game."