Manchester United Legends 5-0 Bayern Munich Legends: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on target in 1999 reunion

Solskjaer leaves the pitch after scoring in the United legends' win over Bayern

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played the super sub role once again for Manchester United as the manager wound back the years in the Treble Reunion clash with Bayern Munich.

Fans young and old descended on Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - 20 years to the day since sealing Champions League glory in such spectacular fashion at the Nou Camp.

Solskjaer again started on the bench but wasted little time after coming on for Andrew Cole, turning home the opener after Dwight Yorke was superbly stopped inside four minutes.

Solskjaer went off midway through the first half and skipper Peter Schmeichel followed suit shortly after Dwight Yorke scored a superb second for United Legends.

Beckham in action for the Man Utd legends match against Bayern

Changes aplenty punctuated the second half rather than goals, with Jaap Stam, Paul Scholes and Denis Irwin among those to be replaced to rapturous applause.

Gary Neville went close to notching for United Legends, who looked to be getting under their Bayern counterparts' skin at times.

Nicky Butt netted United's third of the afternoon 11 minutes from time as he coolly stabbed home a Louis Saha cross.

Substitute Saha - one of the handful of non-treble winners - slotted home the fourth in the 85th minute as he turned home a Jonathan Greening cross in front of the Stretford End.

There was a crowd-pleasing end to proceedings as David Beckham got behind the Bayern backline and showed quick feet before firing home in front of the Stretford

Solskjaer applauds the Old Trafford crowd after Sunday's Man Utd legends game

Sir Alex Ferguson on the United bench applauded after Beckham scored with the last kick of the match - a 5-0 win played out in front of 61,175 fans at Old Trafford, raising £1.5 million for the Manchester United Foundation in the process.

"It was great fun," Solskjaer said. "You know, just to see the lads in the dressing room before and after, getting the banter going, was fantastic. This is a group of people who have meant so much to each other.

"I think everyone enjoyed it, of course, when you win the game. It was still competitive, we needed to win it and you could see a few tackles flying in.

"I think everyone was happy towards the end and to see everyone enjoying themselves is what this club is all about - playing football in front of unbelievable and amazing fans."

After a difficult season, Sunday's match brought a welcome feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

Yorke and Beckham in the Old Trafford dressing room pre-match

With the teams led out by Ferguson, supporters were treated to the familiar sight of Beckham firing cross-field balls, Stam showing no mercy at the back and Scholes bossing the midfield.

Solskjaer only played a small part in the match, but the fans were still singing his name at the end as the United boss looks to turn things around with the current crop.

"I've got to thank the supporters again for supporting us and the money will be well spent," Solskjaer told MUTV. " I think everyone knows how much it means to play for Manchester United and this match, for everyone, means so much more than just turning up because it was such a big part of our lives.

"We have a big job getting back to these moments. We want to have moments to celebrate and that's what we're trying to do."