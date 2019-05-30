Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez stars in debut film

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez has appeared in his first feature film

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has starred in his first feature film, 'Mi Amigo Alexis', which was released in his native Chile on Thursday.

The film, from award-winning director Alejandro Fernandez Almendras, is not a biopic but tells the story of 12-year-old Tito who accidentally meets his idol Sanchez.

The film's storyline explores the unexpected friendship between the pair and brings lessons for both - Tito discovers his true path in life and Alexis is reunited with the stories from his childhood that make him remember why he loves football.

Sanchez is currently back in Chile ahead of his country's defence of the Copa America which starts on June 14 in Brazil.

Known in Chile as "Nino Maravilla" (boy wonder), Sanchez is struggling to be fit in time for the competition, suffering from a right ankle injury.

And the 30-year-old has also endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since moving from Arsenal in January 2018, scoring just twice in 27 games last season.

His displays have led to speculation of a move away from the club this summer with Italian sides Juventus and Inter Milan both linked with the forward.