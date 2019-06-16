Manchester United have created their own problems with player wages, says legend Bryan Robson

Marcus Rashford's current deal expires in 2020

Manchester United have created a rod for their own back in terms player wages, according to club legend Bryan Robson.

Ed Woodward said earlier this year he was hoping to sign David de Gea and Marcus Rashford to new contracts before the end of the season, yet agreements have not yet been reached for either.

Robson believes the huge deals given to players including Alexis Sanchez has given ground for others to make high demands - but the former United and England midfielder insists they must do all they can for Rashford.

David de Gea is yet to agree new terms with United despite protracted talks

Robson told the Sun newspaper: "Everybody knows the salary scales that the top players are now demanding. And, in a sense, United have created their own problem in terms of the kind of money they now pay.

"They have tried to do their best by the players and make the club as attractive as possible to prospective new signings.

Anthony Martial signed a lucrative new five -year contract earlier this year

"You have to applaud the ambition but it means that top players - and that is what Rashford is - will look to earn as much as they can as part of the structure.

"At the end of the day the kid has to be looked after. And at the same time they can't be seen to be taking the chance of losing him - not that I believe that he would really want to go.

"They have to get the deal done to keep him - just as long as its not stupid money."