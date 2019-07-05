Andreas Pereira signs new four-year Manchester United contract

Andreas Pereira has signed a deal to keep him at the club until 2023

Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United with an option of a further year.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who made 22 appearances for United last season, says he is grateful of the faith manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown in him.

He said: "I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can't wait to get this campaign started under him.

"We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me."

Pereira made 22 appearances for United last season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn't take it for granted.

"Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead."

