Transfer Talk: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Tom White is joined in studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright to discuss all the latest moves in the market.

As Manchester United continue in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, the panel examine how much he will cost United and where the 24-year-old would fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Spanish football expert Dermot Corrigan joins us on the phone to run the rule over all things La Liga. Atletico Madrid dominate the discussion after the arrival of Joao Felix - but will it keep Jan Oblak happy?

Barcelona's targets are also analysed - we find out whether they can afford Neymar as well as Antoine Griezmann in this window.

Paul Merson calls in to talk about what Chelsea fans can expect from Frank Lampard after he was announced as head coach. And Dharmesh offers an update on the futures of Chelsea academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The soap opera that is Marko Arnautovic at West Ham is coming to an end - and the panel take a look at who they could bring in to replace him.

And we bring you up to date with all the latest transfer news from across Europe - with Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leicester, Sheffield United and Juventus all featuring.