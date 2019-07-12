Manchester United Women sign Mary Earps from Wolfsburg

England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins United from Wolfsburg

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Manchester United Women from German side Wolfsburg.

Earps spent one season with the German champions after spells in the Women's Super League at Birmingham, Bristol and Reading.

The 26-year-old has won five England caps and was in Phil Neville's squad for this summer's World Cup.

"Something special is happening at the club and I'm excited to become a part of that. I feel like this is the perfect place for me to reach the next level in my career," Earps told the club's website.

United are preparing for their first season in the top tier after winning the Championship in their inaugural campaign.

Manager Casey Stoney said: "Mary is a great addition to the team and will strengthen our goalkeeping department as we look to push on this season in the WSL."

