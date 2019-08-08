Mario Mandzukic: Manchester United end pursuit of Juventus striker

Manchester United will not pursue a Deadline Day move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, Sky Sports News understands.

United had reopened talks with Juventus for the Croatia international in a bid to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan are close to completing a deal to bring Lukaku to Italy after agreeing a £73m fee with United on Wednesday. The Belgium striker is currently in Milan to undergo a medical.

0:22 Romelu Lukaku waves to fans and press in Italy ahead of his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku waves to fans and press in Italy ahead of his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan

Talks for Mandzukic to join United began when the swap deal was agreed in principle for Lukaku to head to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala.

However, United ended their interest in Dybala, the Argentina forward, due to his hesitation over a move to Old Trafford and his wage demands.

In the subsequent days they turned their attention to Mandzukic, but a move for the former Bayern Munich striker has now been called off.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juve last season. During his four years in Turin he has won Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia three times and the Italian Super Cup once.

At Bayern Munich he won the Bundesliga twice as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 while he also lifted the Spanish Super Cup during a year-long stint at Atletico Madrid.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

1:10 Time is running out for clubs in England to get their transfer business done. Here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day... Time is running out for clubs in England to get their transfer business done. Here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day...

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month.