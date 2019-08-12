Harry Maguire can emulate Virgil van Dijk's success, says Jonny Evans

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80m last week

Harry Maguire can emulate the success of Virgil van Dijk after sealing his world-record move to Manchester United, says former Leicester team-mate Jonny Evans.

Maguire joined United for £80m last week, breaking the previous world-record fee paid for a defender, set by Liverpool when they signed Van Dijk from Southampton for £75m last year.

The Netherlands international went on to help Liverpool win the Champions League last season and was named PFA Player of the Year, and Evans believes Maguire can have a similar impact at Old Trafford.

Evans, who won three Premier League titles with United, said: "You can see comparisons in their games.

Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75m when he signed from Southampton

"Both are great on the ball, and Harry has got explosive pace people don't see. He is powerful and good in the air.

"Everyone will compare the transfer fees but it's so difficult to judge transfer fees nowadays. We are all human and it is weird we get traded for money.

"In the transfer market it's all supply and demand and things can go up and down at any moment. The most important thing is for him to be judged on how he plays.

"I don't have any worries about him there. He is tailor-made for Manchester United, it was a great move for him.

"He's a player they needed. He's got a really likeable nature about him. He will be a real hit there, he is a fantastic player."