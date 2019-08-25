Paul Pogba: Racism drives Man Utd midfielder to fight for next generation

Paul Pogba has been targeted by racists on social media

Paul Pogba says racism only makes him stronger and drives him to "fight for the next generation" like his ancestors.

My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/J9IqyWQj4K — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 25, 2019

Pogba and his Manchester United team-mate, Marcus Rashford, have been targeted by racist abuse on social media in the past week - with the club set to meet Twitter to discuss the problem.

The France international midfielder took to Twitter on Sunday to send a powerful message against racism, along with a picture of him carrying his baby child with a painting depicting Martin Luther King in the background.

"My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football," the 26-year-old wrote.

"Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's crazy that we are still talking about racism in 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has been shocked by the latest incidences of racism aimed at his players.

"We spoke about this before the weekend. We need to stop it," said Solskjaer.

"I'm lost for words. We keep having all these campaigns - no to racism, and they keep hiding behind fake identities.

"It's just crazy that we're talking about this in 2019."