Ole Gunnar Solskajer thinking about Harry Maguire as 'future Manchester United captain'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is already thinking about Harry Maguire as a Manchester United captain.

United signed Maguire for a world-record £80m fee this summer but Solskjaer is already deeming the England international value for money.

Ashley Young will frequently don the armband in 2019/20 but asked by Sky Sports' Gary Neville if Maguire had the qualities to wear it, Solsksjaer - speaking ahead of the West Ham game - said: "He does, definitely. It's already been in my head, thinking about him as a future captain.

"On the pitch he's a leader. He stands on the ball when we need to slow it down, he defends well, he's got this presence in both boxes and off the pitch he is a top professional.

Harry Maguire has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on and off the pitch

"He's vocal - he voices his opinion at training and in the dressing room - and I'm very pleased with the money we've spent on him.

"He hasn't asked (to be captain) yet! But it's been in my head that he can wear the armband."

Mourinho, Keane: United 'had to buy Maguire'

Super Sunday pundits Jose Mourinho and Roy Keane were in agreement that United's need for Maguire to bolster their defence outweighed the hefty fee.

"United didn't have a choice," Keane said. "They couldn't afford not to buy him, it's as simple as that. He's an English centre-half, 26, he's got experience.

"I'm still concerned about him - his lack of pace in terms of real sprinting - but they had to buy him because he's better than what they've got."

Highlighting Maguire's presence as key, Mourinho said: "I agree with Roy - it's not about a million more or two million less. It's about the need to buy at that moment and because of his physical qualities.

"Victor Lindelof is very good in some aspects but he can be bullied in one-on-one situations, he's not especially good in the air and Maguire has that kind of presence. He's not the fastest but he has very good qualities."

Neville: Inevitability about Maguire

Giving his own verdict, former United defender Neville admitted there was an "inevitability" about Maguire getting the nod.

"I think so - particularly when you see that Man Utd do lack leaders and personalities," he said.

"If I was Ashley Young or David De Gea listening to Ole's interview, I'd be thinking he is going to get the captaincy eventually. He has to take responsibility in games because Lindelof can get bullied but I think there's an inevitability."