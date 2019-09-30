Roy Keane predicts more tough days ahead of Manchester United

Roy Keane sees more tough days ahead for Manchester United

Roy Keane predicts more tough days ahead for Manchester United but insists they must stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at United in the Premier League on Monday Night Football in a game that was lacking in quality.

For United, the draw means this is the first time they have won fewer than 10 points in their opening seven games in the Premier League era. Their haul of nine points is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1989-90.

Highlights from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

The fixture list sees United undertaking six away trips in their next seven fixtures with the only clash at Old Trafford coming against title-chasing Liverpool.

Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, foresees more struggles ahead for the club but doesn't feel changing the manager is the answer.

When asked if United should stick with his former team-mate Solskjaer, he said: "100 per cent.

"They've given him the job and the contract, so support him and let him get on with it. Give him a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You can bet your life there is. But they have to persevere."

Roy Keane lifted the lid on his battles with Patrick Vieira - but reckons the Arsenal man would have had to make do with a place on the Manchester United bench

United found it hard to create many clear-cut chances in the draw at Old Trafford with 12 of their 16 efforts on goal coming from outside the box.

Keane feels there's a combination of problems Solskjaer and his players need to address.

"You need belief and quality but this United are lacking in both," he said.

"The effort was there but they were lacking in quality.

"I thought United should go on to win comfortably but it's a mix of belief, confidence and quality - a combination of all those things. They're not cutting teams open. It's all on the counter-attack but that's where the team is at. It's hard work watching them but I bet it's hard work for the players too. It's not happening but you've got to keep persevering - they have to get a big result soon just to get some confidence."

The lack of progression from United and Arsenal has potentially opened the door for a club outside the 'big six' to make a charge for the European spots this season. The Gunners are currently in fourth place after seven games while United are tenth.

Roy Keane opened up on his relationship with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Asked if either team looked like genuine top-four candidates, Keane replied: "On tonight's performance? No.

"I think they'll improve and probably invest in January, whether there's top players available... Teams like West Ham, if there's ever a chance of getting in the top four this season is it. Top-six for Manchester United should be OK but that won't satisfy these clubs with the money they've spent. It's got to be top four."

Ole: I have confidence

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated his team could not find a second goal at a critical time but saw positives in the performance from his young side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United side were not clinical enough and will have to learn lessons from their 1-1 draw with Arsenal

He told Sky Sports: "Another time we get one up and we don't get the second goal we want to get. That is the learning for this team. We need to be more clinical at both ends of the pitch."

He added: "There are many things we look at and many things that give me loads of confidence.

"We can talk about performances but it's the results that matter. You can talk about the results, I can talk about the six out of seven games with good performances. West Ham we know was below par but still not as bad as you lot made it out to be."