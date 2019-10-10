Manchester United News

More from Football

Manchester United in talks for new shirt sponsorship deal from 2021

Last Updated: 10/10/19 11:50am

Manchester United are in discussions with a number of major organisations that could see a new name appear on the front of their shirts from 2021.

The current Chevrolet deal, which started in 2014, is worth more than £450m over seven years and remains the biggest sum paid to a football club for shirt sponsorship.

Industry sources are confident a new deal will see United match or even surpass their current agreement.

Around a fortnight ago, United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward made clear the importance of sponsorship revenue to future investment in the playing squad.

A United spokesman said on Thursday: "Chevrolet is a fantastic partner. The sponsorship continues to achieve its objectives for both parties and we will continue to work to activate and maximise it."

The current Chevrolet deal equates to £47m per year and was more than double the previous sponsorship with AON.

AON still sponsors the United training kit and training ground - a deal which nets the club £17m a year alone.

