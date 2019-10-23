Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville to host cancer survivor at Old Trafford

0:59 American cancer survivor John Burk explains the part Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville have played in helping him to watch Manchester United at Old Traffford American cancer survivor John Burk explains the part Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville have played in helping him to watch Manchester United at Old Traffford

A cancer survivor and lifelong Manchester United fan from America is in line for an experience of a lifetime next month, courtesy of Marcus Rashford and Gary Neville.

John Burk, who hails from the state of Georgia, was coming to England for a celebratory trip after beating cancer and was hoping to complete his visit by attending a match at Old Trafford for the first time.

United striker Rashford heard about the story through social media and has arranged complimentary tickets for Burk and his friends, with Sky Sports pundit Neville chipping in by supplying free accommodation at Hotel Football, the Old Trafford hotel he co-owns.

"I've been a lifelong fan for over 20 years, but I have not been before. It is so exciting. I can't wait," Burk told Sky Sports News.

Tickets = ✅



Fancy helping with the hotel @GNev2... heard you might know a place? 😉 https://t.co/XrTfNV18IL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 22, 2019

"It all started with some friends who reached out and set up a celebration trip for me over to England and to go and see a Manchester United game.

"We were trying to find some tickets for the Brighton game and my friend Matt reached out to Marcus Rashford on Twitter and everything kind of fell into place from there.

"Marcus tweeted him back and said he would take care of it for us, and as of yesterday we found out we have tickets and then Rashford tweeted out to Gary Neville… and apparently we are hooked up with a hotel on site as well.

"It is like Yankee Stadium to American baseball fans over here, but even bigger and even better, words can't express how excited I am to go and experience something like that."