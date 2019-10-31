Busby: Official trailer for new film on legendary Manchester United manager

2:16 Watch the official trailer for Busby, a new film on the legendary Manchester United manager from the producers of The Class of ’92 Watch the official trailer for Busby, a new film on the legendary Manchester United manager from the producers of The Class of ’92

Watch the official trailer for Busby, a new documentary feature film on legendary Manchester United manager Matt Busby.

The film tells the story of how the pioneering manager transformed Manchester United into the footballing giant they are today during a 25-year spell in charge which began after the Second World War and ended soon after he guided them to European Cup glory in 1968.

Using contributions from a host of Busby's former players and colleagues, it details the rise of the legendary 'Busby Babes', the tragedy of the Munich air disaster and the legacy which can be traced right up to the treble-winning Manchester United side of 1999 and beyond.

Busby, which is available to own on digital from November 15 and on DVD and Blu-ray from November 18, was directed by Joe Pearlman and produced by the team behind The Class of '92 and Sunderland 'Til I Die.

Watch the official trailer, exclusively on Sky Sports, in the video above.