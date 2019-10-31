Scott McTominay stunner against Arsenal named Gillette Precision Play of the Month

0:40 Scott McTominay has landed the Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK - watch his stunner, along with the science, here Scott McTominay has landed the Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK - watch his stunner, along with the science, here

Scott McTominay's stunner for Manchester United against Arsenal has been named Gillette's Precision Play of the Month.

McTominay beat off competition from the likes of Sadio Mane and Gylfi Sigurdsson for a rifling effort - his first senior United goal - that earned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Daniel James sparked the breakthrough just before half-time as he drove at goal, clocking a top speed of 22.37 seconds.

Marcus Rashford kept the move alive, teeing up McTominay, who swivelled 60 degrees to set himself up for a blistering strike 22.3 yards from goal.

Scott McTominay's long-range strike won Gillette's vote

