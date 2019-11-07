Erling Braut Haaland 'built' for Premier League, says father Alf-Inge

Erling Braut Haaland has been in great form for Red Bull Salzburg

Erling Braut Haaland - a reported target for Manchester United among others - is "built" for the Premier League, according to his father.

But Alf-Inge, who played for Manchester City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest as a player, insists his son is in "no hurry" to make the switch to England after a stunning start to the season for Red Bull Salzburg.

Erling Haaland has scored 23 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions and this week became the first player to score seven goals in his first four Champions League appearances.

His dad told talkSPORT: "At one stage he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen I don't know. It is a very tough league.

"Up to now he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don't know.

"He is at Salzburg - a fantastic club playing Champions League - so in a way he is in no hurry.

"They have shown from the past that they are a 'middle step' club and, if they are going to recruit players in the future, they can't put a stupid price tag on the players because nobody would want to go there."

"He was a Leeds fan and a City fan and a Nottingham Forest fan; he followed me obviously, but that is what you do in your youth, It is different being a supporter and having a job, but he was born in Leeds."