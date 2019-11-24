Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss given Everton flashback after draw at Sheffield United

2:49 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he cannot be happy with Manchester United's performance in their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United, but praised his side's attitude and fight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he cannot be happy with Manchester United's performance in their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United, but praised his side's attitude and fight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted parts of Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United evoked memories of the 4-0 defeat he suffered at Everton last season, but praised the manner in which his players responded at Bramall Lane.

Manchester United were staring a fifth defeat of season in the face when goals in either half from John Fleck and Lys Mousset moved the newly-promoted Blades to within 18 minutes of another famous Premier League scalp.

But unlike April's crushing defeat at Goodison Park, Solskjaer's side produced a stirring comeback as Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford all scored in the space of seven minutes as Manchester United closed on the unlikeliest of victories.

Oli McBurnie's 90th-minute equaliser denied them all three points, but with parts of the performance reminding the Manchester United boss of arguably the lowest point of his tenure at the club, Solskjaer had no option but to draw on the positives.

"It was a very poor performance," Solskjaer said. "I was thinking back to Everton, because that team gave up. But this team didn't. To turn it around was a great answer to get from the boys.

"We played badly in the first half, didn't win any challenges, we didn't stick to what we had planned, but to be able to shake those first-half fears away when you are 2-0 down and not give up was great.

"You don't expect players to give up, but last year we did and this year we didn't. So there's a massive difference in that respect.

"The overriding feeling is positive, even though the big part of the game is negative, and we're disappointed with it. But that is football for you.

"To have the character to stick in there and turn it around was great and in the end, we were disappointed not to hold onto the lead."

Solskjaer was keen to emphasise the marked changed in mentality from the squad he inherited to the one at his disposal now, adding: "Sometimes football is beyond tactics. The difference in the team this year compared to last is huge.

"They never give in. Last year we would have gone four or five down instead of coming back. We would not have been able to come back."

With Williams, Greenwood and Rashford all on the scoresheet, the United comeback featured three goals from players aged 22 or under for the first time since April 1996, when Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham found the target against Nottingham Forest.

And Solskjaer hopes the valuable lesson his young squad endured at Bramall Lane will serve them in good stead going forward.

"The boys will have learned a lesson from the first 71 minutes, and from there to the 95th minute," Solskjaer added.

"We had to go for it in the second half and put another attacker on. I could have changed all 11 players at half-time, apart from David de Gea because he kept us in it.

"We brought young players on, Brandon and Mason scored. The biggest part of it was the way they had the character to stay in the game and turn it around."