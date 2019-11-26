Eric Cantona: Watch Manchester United legend's best goals, 27 years since his debut

3:34 To celebrate the anniversary of Eric Cantona's arrival at Old Trafford, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals for Manchester United To celebrate the anniversary of Eric Cantona's arrival at Old Trafford, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals for Manchester United

To celebrate the anniversary of Eric Cantona's arrival at Old Trafford, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals for Manchester United.

He was without question one of Sir Alex Ferguson shrewdest signings as United boss.

Cantona cost just £1.2m from Leeds, inspiring the club to four Premier League titles and creating some magical moments in the famous No 7 shirt.

So, 27 years on from his debut for United, we have put together a montage of his greatest goals. Hit the video at the top to watch!