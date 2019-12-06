Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United to seek new challenge, says agent

0:50 Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello says his client left Manchester United to 'prove himself in another championship' Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello says his client left Manchester United to 'prove himself in another championship'

Romelu Lukaku had a good relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and left Manchester United in order to seek a new challenge, according to the striker's agent Federico Pastorello.

Lukaku moved to Inter Milan in the summer having failed to score in his last eight appearances for United.

"The relationship with Ole was good at the end," said Pastorello. "There were maybe some issues tactically because he is a number nine striker and sometimes the coach preferred another amazing player in Rashford.

"The move was not really linked to some particular issue at Manchester United, but really to try a new experience.

"He was happy at Manchester United. He liked the fans a lot and United are in the top three or four clubs in the world.

"To play for them was amazing and he was happy about that, but I think he wanted to prove himself in another championship and he needed another challenge."

Lukaku has made a fast start to life in Serie A

In stark contrast to his goal drought at Old Trafford, Lukaku has hit the ground running at Inter Milan, scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances, including seven in his last seven league games.

Inter, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, currently sit top of Serie A after 14 games, one point clear of Juventus in second place.

"If I tell you I'm not surprised, I would be partially lying to you," said Pastorello.

"I had no doubts about him being a success in Serie A, but he is even surprising me with his numbers.

"At the beginning it is always complicated, so to be able to have such a good impact is really unbelievable."