James Maddison: Sunday Supplement discuss chances of potential move to Man Utd

The Sunday Supplement panel discussed whether Manchester United have the ability to prise James Maddison from Leicester following newspaper reports linking the England midfielder with a move to Old Trafford.

Maddison created more chances than anyone else in the Premier League last season and scored six goals, while contributing another three assists, in 2019/20 so far.



But with Leicester second in the Premier League and United languishing in fifth, 14 points behind, Daily Mirror football writer Darren Lewis told the Sunday Supplement United are no longer too good to turn down when they come searching for other teams' best players.

"I don't know if we're in an era where it's still difficult to turn down Manchester United, but for Maddison, he's certainly on an upward trajectory. We all know what we think of him for England as well as for Leicester. It's interesting to see why Manchester United would want him, but I do not see why Rodgers would sell him.

"Leicester lose out on a wonderful player. Brendan Rodgers has already said he will not sell any player that he doesn't have to sell. I do not think he'll be leaving at all. Brendan is building a special team and a special ethos at the club. You would imagine he wants to be a part of that."

If Maddison does leave for Old Trafford, he would become United's second signing from Leicester in a matter of months on the back of Harry Maguire's £80m summer move.

That transfer showed how tough life will be for United to get their man, the Daily Telegraph's chief football correspondent Jason Burt added, given the high price - £5m more than Ballon d'Or runner-up Virgil van Dijk - they were forced to pay for their man last time around.

"Leicester got absolutely what they wanted for Harry Maguire," he said. "It wasn't like Manchester United came calling and they sold him when they were ready to sell him, they didn't have to panic and sell the player.

"If Manchester United are putting a bid in for Maddison in January, I don't see it happening. I might regret saying that, but it might happen in the summer.

"If it does, it'll be on Leicester's terms. Leicester have proven over the last few years, they'll sell on their terms, they're not going to be bullied into selling to a so-called bigger club."