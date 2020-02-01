Manchester United commemorate Munich Air Disaster ahead of Wolves game

0:37 Supporters gathered at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves to commemorate the Munich Air Disaster Supporters gathered at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves to commemorate the Munich Air Disaster

Supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of Manchester United’s game with Wolves to commemorate the Munich Air Disaster, which claimed the lives of 23 people on February 6 1958.

Rev. John Boyers led poems, songs and prayers for all those who suffered fatal injuries, including eight United players and three club officials, as their plane crashed in icy conditions after refuelling at Munich Airport on their way back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade.

The annual service, led by fan group Munich 58, took place beneath the Munich Memorial Clock at 3:30pm.

Saturday marked 62 years to the day since the Busby Babes' final game on English soil, a thrilling 5-4 victory against Arsenal at Highbury, just five days before tragedy struck.