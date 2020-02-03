Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo could have Eric Cantona impact, claims Mark Bosnich

0:38 Odion Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United and could become the next Eric Cantona, according to Mark Bosnich. Odion Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United and could become the next Eric Cantona, according to Mark Bosnich.

The former Watford striker sealed a last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua after United failed with late attempts to sign Salomon Rondon and Josh King.

The 30-year-old arrived in Manchester on Sunday with United hoping he can provide a cutting edge after they failed to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time since October 2016.

"This was an emergency signing," the former United goalkeeper said on Sky Sports News.

"I can understand a lot of people taking about a scatter gun approach, well it had to be with Marcus Rashford being out.

"The top four is still possible for Manchester United, they had to go and get somebody.

"The boy that's come in (Ighalo) has got nothing to lose, nobody expects anything unbelievable from him but they definitely needed somebody in that position.

"You never know. A long, long time ago Manchester United signed a certain Frenchman (Eric Cantona) who no one really expected much from and he ended up propelling them to one of their most successful seasons of all time.

United's goalless draw with Wolves on Saturday leaves them seventh in the table, six points off the top four, but Bosnich believes they can still qualify for Champions League football next season.

"I think they can, there's no doubt about that," he added..

"Six points at this stage of the season for me is still nothing.

"The big question of them not scoring goals is the way that they're playing.

"People would have a lot more confidence if they had been watching performances and saying okay this team is actually going somewhere.

"I do believe that they are. Whether or not they'll be able creep into that top four at the end of the season is a different question entirely.

"There's a still a chance, regardless of what anyone says they're still in the mix."