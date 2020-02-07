Man Utd make official complaint about The Sun's coverage of attack on Ed Woodward's home

Ed Woodward's Cheshire home was attacked by a mob of Manchester United fans

Manchester United have made a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) over The Sun newspaper's coverage of the attack on the house of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The complaint relates to the story 'Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward's house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate' which United say was carried online and also on the back page of the newspaper on January 29.

Manchester United say their decision to make a formal complaint was not taken lightly.

"We will await its ruling with keen interest as an important test of the self-regulatory system for newspapers and its ability to uphold ethical standards in the press," read a club statement.

Police are investigating the attack on Woodward's home last month after videos emerged on social media showing a group of people in hoods chanting threats and throwing flares over the property's front gate.

Sky Sports News has contacted The Sun for a response.